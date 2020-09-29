Virtual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot – 11/26

Who: Mile High United Way

What: 47th annual Virtual Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, November 26th

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to continue our support for our partners at the Mile High United Way as they present the 47th annual Virtual Turkey Trot. Although times are odd, you can still partake in this holiday tradition while keeping everyone safe.

Although we wont be able to gather at Wash Park this year, the mission of the Mile High United Way doesn’t stop. Whether it is helping Coloradans who have been affected by COVID-19 or ensuring all children have educational opportunity, the Mile High United Way strives to create a better Colorado.

What better way to help support that mission than to get out and get active this Thanksgiving by participating in the Virtual Turkey Trot! All proceeds collected will go directly to the mission of the Mile High United Way.

For more information and to register, click here.