Virtual Festival For Life – 8/15 through 9/4

Who: Colorado Health Network

What: Virtual Festival For Life

When: August 15th – September 4th

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to support our partners at the Colorado Health Network as they persevere during these times to take the Festival For Life virtual this year.

Join in on the fun for a worthy cause all on your own time! The Virtual Festival For Life allows all participants to partake in the festivities and feel connected while also remaining safe and distanced. Run, walk, bicycle, or hopscotch your way to 5k! The virtual 5k will allow anyone the opportunity to participate at the date, time, and location of their convenience.

The Diva Dash has also gone virtual! Virtual Diva Dash submissions are due by Monday, August 10. The top three Dash videos will be aired during the August 15 program. Visit the Diva Dash page for details.

For more information, click here.