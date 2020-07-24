What: Broncos FIT Virtual 7K

When: September 5th through the 7th

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to support the Broncos FIT 7K as it goes virtual. Join in on the fun on your own time while staying safe and distanced!

The Virtual Broncos FIT 7K has adapted to the new normal to keep the fun-filled run going and keeping the comeptitive spirit alive! Runners will have until midnight on Sunday, September 7th to submit their 7K times virtually. Participants are also encouraged to follow along on social media and showcase their reason for why they run. The event t-shirts feature a blank space where runners can write in their reason for running and share with the rest of the Broncos FIT community their reason for running!

For more information and to register, click here.