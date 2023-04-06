April 29th, 2023, 6:00 pm MST

The Brown Palace – 321 17th Street, Denver, CO 80202

THE USMC Memorial Foundation presents An Evening with the Ambassador to honor all marines for all time and remember all who serve.

By donating via ticket purchase, you are helping the United States Marine Corps Memorial Foundation raise funds to remodel the Memorial in Golden, Colorado.

The Memorial is the only one of its kind to honor Marines who have served no matter the conflict, recognizing their valiant honor, courage, and commitment protecting the country since the inception of the Corps. Now there is a memorial which authenticates the motto that “Marines never retire.” Ambassador Harry B. Harris, Admiral USN is the featured speaker. Special guest speaker is Sergeant Michael Medina, USMC (2004-2014). Kim Monson, host of The Kim Monson Show and American’s Veteran’s Stories is the emcee.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Gala