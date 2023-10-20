Tree Lighting: Friday, November 10th from 3-7pm MST.

Community Event: Saturday, November 11th from 3-7pm MST.

Where: Time Plumbing – 2525 W. 6th Ave, Denver CO 80204. (Northwest of 6th & I-25)

Join KDVR, KWGN and Time Plumbing & Electric for a magical event on Friday as we light the country’s tallest flagpole Christmas Tree! Gather your friends and family to spread the joy throughout our community and watch as 154 feet of lights illuminate the evening. Enjoy the holiday fun, for free, with carolers, snacks, hot drinks, fireworks and more! Bring the kids to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Time Plumbing & Electric will be supporting the community EVEN MORE on Saturday by accepting gently worn coats for Coats for Colorado by Dependable Cleaners, and new shoes for Kicks for Colorado. They will also be collecting canned foods and new toys.

‘Tis the season to join us in giving back to our community and celebrating the holidays in style! To get more information CLICK HERE!