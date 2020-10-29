Tie One on for Safety Luncheon – 12/01

Who: FOX31/Channel 2 and Mothers Against Drunk Driving

What: Tie One on for Safety Virtual Luncheon

When: Tuesday, December 1st via Facebook Live from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving as they host the virtual Tie One on for Safety Luncheon. Join FOX31 and Ch. 2’s Deborah Takahara as she emcees this important event.

What is normally an in-person fundraising breakfast will now be a virtual fundraising luncheon. Since its founding in 1980, the mission of MADD has been to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. By supporting this event, we are all paving a road that fights against the unfortunate consequences of impaired and drunk driving.

For more information on MADD or to donate directly to the cause, please click here