Thousands of wreaths needed for veterans’ graves in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A group hoping to place a wreath on the grave of each veteran buried in Colorado says thousands of wreaths are still needed. It’s part of a program called Wreaths Across America, which honors our veterans for the holiday season.

This year, FOX31 and Channel 2 have partnered with Plumbline Services to conduct a virtual phone bank on Veterans Day to help support the program.

Each $15 donation provides a wreath at a veteran’s grave in Fort Logan Cemetery in Denver.

The phone bank will be held from 6 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All you have to do is call 720-776-8948 to make a donation or text HONOR2020 to 41444.

You can also make online donations through coloradohonor.org. Last year FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers donated $177,000 to the program.

The wreaths will be placed at the graves on Wreaths Across America Day, which takes place Dec. 19.