The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk has gone virtual!

Who: Susan G. Komen Colorado

What: Virtual More Than Pink Walk

When: Sunday, September 27th

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again support the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk as it goes virtual in their efforts to raise funds and awareness. Join us as we continue to support the fight against breast cancer while staying safe and distanced!

Although the times are uncertain, the fight against breast cancer still rages on. Although the walk itself is virtual, the More Than Pink Walk will march on with the thousands affected by breast cancer. By participating in the virtual More Than Pink Walk you will help support the fight against breast cancer while staying safe. The best part? Registration is FREE!

For more information and to register, click here.