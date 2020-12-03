Who: Catholic Charities
What: The Little Flower Assistance Center
Where: 11149 E. 14th Ave, Aurora, CO 80010
FOX31 and Channel 2 are pleased to partner with Catholic Charities and bring the Little Flower Assistance Center to our community.
Since 2013, the Little Flower took root in the community, and now serves more than 20,000 people in need every year. This non-profit, supported by caring volunteers, assists Coloradans with food, clothing, resources and referrals, budgeting assistance, employment search support, and senior food assistance programs.
For more information on the Little Flower Assistance Center, please call 303.360.9686 or click here.
