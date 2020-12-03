The Little Flower Assistance Center

FOX31 and Channel 2 are proud to partner with the Denver Regional Council of Governments to introduce their eye-opening podcast, They Went Thataway. This new podcast introduces fun and insightful conversations about smarter, healthier, and better means for transportation.

Since their founding in 1955, DRCOG is now one of the nation’s three oldest councils of governments. Representatives of our region’s counties, cities and towns work together to make life better. They are guided by the Metro Vision regional growth and development plan, which defines goals and actions needed to ensure Colorado remains a great place to live, work and play.

To listen to their podcast, click here.

For more information on the missions and goals of the DRCOG, click here.