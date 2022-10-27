Who: The Frightmare Compound and BrewAbility

What: The Frightmare Compound Costume Drive

When: Friday, October 28th from 2pm-5pm

Where: BrewAbility, 3445 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113

Get the entire family ready for Halloween!

The Frightmare Compound has teamed up with BrewAbility to lift spirits this Halloween season by donating thousands of Halloween costumes to adults and children in need.

If you would like to donate to this awesome cause, please bring a new child’s or youth costume in the package to BrewAbility any time before the drive.

The donation event will be held Friday, October 28th from 2pm-5pm. Costumes will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, please visit https://www.thefrightmarecompound.com/community-support/