The Freedom 4 Miler has gone virtual!

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Freedom 4 Miler (virtual)

When: Now through July 4th

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is thrilled to support the Freedom 4 Miler, put on by our partners at the Colorado Veterans Project, as it goes virtual to continue their mission of supporting Colorado’s veterans.

There is a greater need than ever before in the Veterans community due to the impact of COVID. The need for more food, mental health services, military transition assistance, and veteran business programs has amplified during these trying times. That is why the Colorado Veterans Project has persevered and taken the Freedom 4 Miler virtual.

The 3rd Annual Freedom 4-Miler has gone virtual in the ongoign mission to support our veterans. Join the run to show pride and raise funds for our local Veterans and Veteran organizations. Get ridiculously patriotic while you set the pace, route, and complete the mission on your time all for a good cause.

