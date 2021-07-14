The 115th Annual Arapahoe County Fair – July 22nd through 25th

Who: Arapahoe County Fair

When: July 22nd – 25th

Where: 25690 E. Quincy Avenue, Aurora, CO 80016

Arapahoe County is thrilled to announce the return of the 115th annual Arapahoe County Fair, July 22nd-25th, 2021.

At just $15 per ticket, it’s the best deal in town for a safe, family-friendly outing this summer. Included in the price of Fair admission: unlimited carnival rides, rodeos, fireworks, main stage concerts, petting farm, tractor pulls, Dock Dogs, public competitions, 4-H livestock shows, and more!

In addition, the craft brew festival—now called Pours on the Plains—is back by popular demand and will be held on Friday evening, July 23rd. This separate ticketed event will feature 10+ Colorado breweries and is guaranteed to be a hoppin’ time.

So get back to FUN, and we’ll see you at the FAIR!

Tickets on sale now at www.arapahoecountyfair.com