Thank you for making the Virtual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot a success!

FOX31 and Channel 2, and our partners at the Mile High United Way want to thank you for making the 47th annual Virtual Turkey Trot a success!

Though times have been challenging, we thank you for partaking in this holiday tradition, while keeping everyone safe. With the help of you and our partners at Mile High United Way, we were able to march closer to the goals of helping Coloradans who have been affected by COVID-19, ensuring all children have educational opportunity, and striving to create a better Colorado!

If you would still like to support the Mile High United Way with their missions, click here.