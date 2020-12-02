Thank you for making the Tie One On for Safety Virtual Luncheon a success!

FOX31 and Channel 2, and our partners with Mothers Against Drunk Driving want to thank you for your help in making the Tie One On for Safety Virtual Luncheon a success!

Since its founding in 1980, the mission of MADD has been to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. With your support, we are one step closer to paving a road that fights against the unfortunate consequences of impaired and drunk driving.

If you would still like to donate directly to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, click here.