Thank you for making St. Patrick’s Day Dine, Decorate, & Donate a success!

FOX31 and Channel 2, and our partners with The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and the Mile High Chapter of Colorado Restaurant Association want to thank you for your help in making this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Dine, Decorate, & Donate a success! Though there was no parade this year, we are still proud to have helped celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and to support our local community, while doing it.

For the past 58 years, Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Committee has been organized and driven by a group of volunteers aiming to bring a little luck of the Irish into the Denver community. With your support, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Dine & Decorate aimed to help bring guests back into our local restaurants, while also donating to the Mile High Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association’s Hardship Fund to support individuals who work in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

If you would still like to donate directly to The St. Patrick’s Day Committee, click here.