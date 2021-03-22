Thank you for making Snowshoe for the Cure a success!

FOX31 and Channel 2, Susan G. Komen, and our own Colorado’s Best Host and breast cancer survivor, Paula Haddock, want to thank you for your help in making this year’s Snowshoe for the Cure a success! Thank you to all that connected with others Snowshoeing for the Cure through sharing photos, challenging others, tracking your progress, and honoring Survivors.



Snowshoe for the Cure is a treasured and traditional snowshoe experience that brings breast cancer supporters together in a truly unique fundraising event that combines the community’s philanthropic spirit with Coloradans’ love for the great outdoors.

Susan G. Komen’s Snowshoe for the Cure aims to bring together a community of people supporting research and support programs for mothers, sisters, neighbors, and friends as they face breast cancer. 100% of Snowshoe for the Cure donations benefit Susan G. Komen Colorado’s mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.



If you would still like to donate to Susan G. Komen, click here.