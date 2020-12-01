Thank you for making Coats for Colorado a success!

FOX31 and Channel 2, and our partners at Dependable Cleaners want to thank you for making the annual Coats for Colorado coat drive a success!

Since the first coat drive in 1982, Coats for Colorado has collected, cleaned, and distributed over 2 million coats in the Denver metro area. Decades later, Coats for Colorado has become a longstanding and treasured holiday tradition. With your help, tens of thousands of coats have been donated this year! Thank you for all your help in reaching the goals of ensuring that every Coloradan will keep warm all winter long.

For a list of non-profits working on distributing Coats for Colorado, click here.