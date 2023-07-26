Taste of the South is back and better than ever! This exciting event, organized by the non-profit organization is dedicated to bringing positive vibes, southern cuisine, and the celebration of Black excellence to people of all backgrounds. Whether you’re a long-time resident of the Colorado or a curious visitor, Taste of the South promises to be an unforgettable experience.

This year’s event will take place on August 19th and 20th at George Washington High School. With multiple vendors, live music, and kid and adult activities, there’s something for everyone at Taste of the South. And let’s not forget the car-bike-truck show – a must-see for any automobile enthusiast!

One of the highlights of this year’s event is the live music by the one and only Yung Joc. He’ll be bringing his signature flair to the stage and getting everyone on their feet. But he’s not the only performer – other talented artists will also be taking the stage and showcasing their skills.

In addition to the entertainment, Taste of the South is also dedicated to supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs. With a wide variety of vendors offering everything from handmade crafts to delicious food, attendees can feel good about supporting their community while having a great time.

You won’t want to miss food like this, so click here to get your free General Admission tickets today!