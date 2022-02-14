Susan G. Komen’s Snowshoe for the Cure – March 5th

Who: Susan G. Komen’s Snowshoe for the Cure

When: Saturday, March 5th

Where: Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way, Frisco, CO 80443

It’s been too long! Strap on your snowshoes and join FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 in the beautiful winter wonderland of Frisco, Colorado for the 2022 Susan G. Komen Snowshoe for the Cure.

Snowshoeing brings together survivors and their supporters, sponsors, volunteers and community attendees in a unique fundraising event that combines our community’s philanthropic spirit and Coloradans’ love for the great outdoors. Registered participants form teams and raise critical funds to support our mission to combat the most frequently diagnosed cancer worldwide.

Susan G. Komen’s Snowshoe for the Cure is sponsored by Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, the Town of Frisco, CO, and Breckenridge Grand Vacations. To learn more and to register for this year’s event, please visit https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=8924&pg=entry