Who: Susan G. Komen

What: 2022 MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Sunday, October 23rd at 7:00 AM

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO 80204

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading non-profit breast cancer organization, is excited to announce that the MORE THAN PINK Walk is back and in person for 2022!

This year’s walk will be held in a new location at Civic Center Park, the civic and cultural heart of downtown Denver. Welcoming all members of the breast cancer community – whether in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one – the MORE THAN PINK Walk is about making strides toward curing breast cancer and giving individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to the resources and the support they need.

Registration for this year’s walk is open now. For more information and to register, please visit https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=9202&pg=entry