What is your 2024 resolution? Start training for the Susan G Komen 3- Day Walk!

FOX31 & Colorado’s Very own Channel 2 invite you and your community to join us on September 27th- 29th, 2024 to walk for a great cause. The Susan G Komen 3- Day Walk is not just an event, but a powerful movement that brings people together in order to accomplish the same goal – to help end breast cancer. With each step taken in this 3 day long journey, our community will raise awareness, support survivors, and raise money to provides critical funding for research. This is the BIGGEST thing you can do to end breast cancer, so start training today!

Here are the steps to success!

Make the commitment and click here to register. Ask family & friends to support and join you. Use the training and fundraising tools on our website. Ask your 3-Day Coach for tips. Have the experience of a lifetime!