3 Days & 3 Ways to Walk in Denver. Customize your journey with a 1-Day, 2-Day or full 3-Day experience. Choose whichever commitment, distance and fundraising minimum is right for you. Susan G. Komen 3-Day coaches are here to support you every step of the way as you train and fundraise toward your goal. Every step matters. Every dollar raised helps us fulfill our mission.

August 25th at 7:00am at Hyatt Regency at Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK