DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are once again partnering with Shield616 to help raise money for protective gear for local first responders.

The phone bank kicks off Tuesday, October 3 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 4-8 p.m. You can donate by calling 303-218-2339.

Visit Shield616.org to learn more or to make a donation online.

A full set of rifle-ready protective gear costs $2,400. When making a donation, you can earmark the money for a specific department or agency, or for Shield616’s general fund.