Summer activities for families – whats open and what you need to know

(Getty Images) Family on summer vacation hiking trip in the mountains.People hiking on Emerald Lake Trail. People exploring Colorado mountains. Estes Park, Rocky Mountains National Park, Colorado, USA.

As we head into summer its good to know what is open, what regulations and precautions are in place, and what you need to know before you go. Below is a list of places that are open for summer as well as information on regulations in place for visitors:

Butterfly Pavilion

The Butterfly Pavilion is open for business everyday from 9a – 5:30p. Guests are required to purchase tickets online and reserve a time.

Precautions in place (including CDPH guidelines): face masks required, hourly sanitation, limited capacity

Denver Aquarium

The Denver Aquarium is open 7 days a week (hours vary by day) with limited capacity in effect.

Precautions in place (including CDPH guidelines): Limited capacity, exhibit closures

Denver Museum of Nature and Science

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science will reopen to the public on June 23rd. The museum will be open everyday from 9a – 5p (Fridays from 9a – 10p) and encourage visitors to purchase tickets in advance online.

Precautions in place (including CDPH guidelines): increased sanitation efforts, additional hand sanitation stations, staggered admission times, face masks required

Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo is open from 8:30a – 7p everyday. In and effort to keep social distancing guests must purchase tickets in advance online.

Precautions in place (including CDPH guidelines): Touch-less ticketing, limited and timed admissions, cashless campus, one-way campus, sanitation stations

State Parks – camping and recreation

Most of Colorado’s state parks are open to camping and recreation. Certain guidelines are in place depending on desired activity.

