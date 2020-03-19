Stores offering senior shopping hours

Some stores are shifting hours to allow seniors to have a dedicated time frame they can shop to minimize their risk. Below is a list of stores offering modified hours:

Dollar General

Dollar General has dedicated the first hour of each business day to senior shopping. Click here for locations and store hours.

King Soopers

King Soopers will reserve 7a – 8a on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for senior customers. Click here for locations and store hours.

Safeway

Safeway is going to reserve store hours for seniors/at risk shoppers on Tuesdays and Thursdays 7am-9am. Click here for store locations and hours.

Target

Target stores nationwide will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores for seniors and other vulnerable guests. Click here for store locations and hours.

Walmart

Beginning March 24 Walmart locations will open for one hour on Tuesday mornings (6 a.m. for most locations) for seniors only. The pharmacy and vision center will also be open for that hour.

Whole Foods

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public, under the new adjusted hours posted on the store’s web page. (example: if a store’s new hours are 9am-8pm, customers who are 60+ can shop starting at 8am). Click here for locations and hours.