State parks camping and recreation- what you need to know before you go

Most of Colorado’s state parks state wildlife areas have reopened in time for summer, but there are guidelines in place for those who plan to visit or camp. Here is what you need to know before you go (via Colorado Parks and Wildlife) :

Boating

Boating is allowed in state parks under the Safer at Home order. Boaters are encouraged to only travel to their local lakes and must comply with CDPHE requirements to stop the spread of COVID-19 and CPW’s Aquatic Nuisance Species regulations.

Camping

Camping is open but reservations must be made in advance. Campgrounds, cabins and yurts are all available via reservation. Sanitation efforts have been increased to help ensure a clean enviroment between campers. For more information, click here.

Hunting and fishing

Colorado counties are continually updating their COVID-19 guidelines as it pertains to road closures, access limitations and travel restrictions. Fishing is permitted in all open state parks. Hunters and anglers are encouraged to check restrictions before traveling to their desired county to recreate. The county variances can be checked by clicking here.

Visitor centers and CPW offices

Most Colorado Parks and Wildlife visitor centers, service centers and CPW offices are open with limited access to the public. Front desk and drive-up areas will be staffed with social distancing guidelines in place. Customers will have access to front desk areas for questions and license, pass and registration purchases; retail areas, displays and other areas will be restricted. For more information, visit CPWshop.com or call 800.244.5613.