FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home GIveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

Tickets Available: July 9, 2020

1-800-276-7695 | dreamhome.org

About the Dream Home

Built by Oakwood Homes in Green Valley Ranch East

Estimated value: $725,000

4507 N. Quatar Court Aurora, CO 80019

4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an estimated 3,600 square feet

Corner home site

Activity room in basement

Extended garage

Pet spa in laundry room

Fireplace in great room

Basement wet bar

Key Dates

Free Tours Available July 25 – August 30

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.

Giveaway Date: September 3

Winners will be announced on FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2.

Prizes

Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: July 9, 2020

Groceries for a year valued at $3,500, courtesy of The Laser Lounge Spa

Early Bird Prize Deadline: August 7, 2020

$10,000 VISA gift card

Bonus Prize Deadline: August 21, 2020 2020

Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln

Register free at the Open House for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row®