St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home GIveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

Tickets Available: July 9, 2020

1-800-276-7695 | dreamhome.org

About the Dream Home

Built by Oakwood Homes in Green Valley Ranch East

Estimated value: $725,000

4507 N. Quatar Court Aurora, CO 80019

  • 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an estimated 3,600 square feet
  • Corner home site
  • Activity room in basement
  • Extended garage
  • Pet spa in laundry room
  • Fireplace in great room
  • Basement wet bar

Key Dates

Free Tours Available July 25 – August 30
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.

Giveaway Date: September 3
Winners will be announced on FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2.

Prizes

Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: July 9, 2020
Groceries for a year valued at $3,500, courtesy of The Laser Lounge Spa

Early Bird Prize Deadline: August 7, 2020
$10,000 VISA gift card

Bonus Prize Deadline: August 21, 2020 2020
Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln

Register free at the Open House for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row®