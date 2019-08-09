FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home GIveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.
Tickets Available: July 9, 2020
1-800-276-7695 | dreamhome.org
About the Dream Home
Built by Oakwood Homes in Green Valley Ranch East
Estimated value: $725,000
4507 N. Quatar Court Aurora, CO 80019
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an estimated 3,600 square feet
- Corner home site
- Activity room in basement
- Extended garage
- Pet spa in laundry room
- Fireplace in great room
- Basement wet bar
Key Dates
Free Tours Available July 25 – August 30
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.
Giveaway Date: September 3
Winners will be announced on FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2.
Prizes
Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: July 9, 2020
Groceries for a year valued at $3,500, courtesy of The Laser Lounge Spa
Early Bird Prize Deadline: August 7, 2020
$10,000 VISA gift card
Bonus Prize Deadline: August 21, 2020 2020
Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln
Register free at the Open House for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row®