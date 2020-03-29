St. Baldrick’s Foundation going virtual in hopes of raising funds

The Dove family became involved with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer organization dedicated to fund-raising for childhood cancer research. In 2014, the Doves attended a local head-shaving event, where Lily was honored and all of them shaved their heads. This year, they participated in another event and their team raised $27,000 for childhood cancer research. Bailey was feeling well that day and even shaved her father’s head. (Photo: Dove Family, CNN)



St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, is hoping to rally in the wake of difficulties coronavirus has presented. March kicked off the critical fundraising time for St. Baldrick’s signature head-shaving events in Colorado, but do to rapid shutdowns and social distancing efforts the campaign has had to shift gears.

To adapt to COVID-19, the foundation has shifted to virtual head shaving events in an effort to encourage online donations. Participants are encouraged to participate in the head shaving festivities virtually, sharing your videos with others, and donate through their website.

