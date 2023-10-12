Date: Saturday, October 21st

Time: 4:30pm – 8:30pm

Location: Four Mile Historic Park – 715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO 80246

Step into the Otherworldly Realm of Victorian Spiritualism at Spirits and Spirits!

Embark on a mystical journey at Four Mile Historic Park as we bring the enchanting world of Victorian Spiritualism to life! Spirits and Spirits invites you to explore the park under the mystical aura of the dark, offering a blend of historical and supernatural experiences, paired with tastings from local spirit vendors and non-alcoholic offerings.

Highlights of Spirits and Spirits:

Spirits Tasting: Navigate through the Metaphysical Marketplace and indulge in tastings from local spirit vendors, ensuring a spirited evening.

Creepy Crafts & Pumpkin Decorating: Engage in various crafts and pumpkin decorating activities that will add a supernatural touch to your Halloween decorations.

Face Painting: Transform into a spectral being with our face-painting station, offering various spooky designs.

Drag Bingo, Live Music, and Mystical Performances: Revel in a variety of entertainment on the new Sundry Stage, featuring drag bingo, live music, and mystical performances that will enchant and entertain.

Aura Photography: Explore the colors of your aura and understand its meanings with our aura photography station.

Flash Tattoos: Commemorate the evening with a flash tattoo from our on-site artists.

Tarot Reading: Dive into the mysteries of your past, present, and future with a tarot reading session.

Victorian Mourning Ceremony: Take a tour of the Four Mile House and witness a traditional Victorian mourning ceremony, offering a glimpse into the past.

New in 2023 – Four Mile 4-Pack – $125

This special package includes:

4 Tickets

4 Glow Toys (Choice of Glow Toy)

4 Drink Tickets (Good for Hot Cocoa or Cider)

4 Bags of Popcorn

Family S’mores Kit



General Admission Includes:

Spirits Tasting in the Metaphysical Marketplace

Facepainting

Drag Bingo

Mourning Ceremony in the Four Mile House

Live Music and Mystical Performances from the Sundry Stage

VIP Admission Includes:

Access to the VIP lounge with Dedicated Bar and Food Stations

Spirits Tasting in the Metaphysical Marketplace + 2 Drink Tickets

Create Your Own Crystal Board

S’mores Station