Soldiers’ Angels Hunger Relief Program will be hosting a mobile food distribution for low income veterans in need. Below are details for the mobile food distribution:

Friday, April 3rd

11:30a – 1:30p

Elks Lodge – 3690 S. Jason St., Englewood, CO 80110

Veterans looking to utilize this resource must sign up in advance to receive food. Click here to sign up.

If you do not have internet access, call 210-629-0020 to sign up.