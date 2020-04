Who: Soldiers’ Angels

What: Mobile food distribution

When: Friday, May 1st – 11:30a to 1:30p

Where: Elks Lodge – 3690 S. Jason St., Englewood, CO 80110

Soldiers’ Angels, as part of their Hunger Relief Program, is working to supply food to low income veterans during these tough times through their mobile food distribution.

Veterans who wish to receive food must sign up ahead of time either online (click here for link) or by calling 210-629-0020.

Click here to learn more.