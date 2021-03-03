Snowshoe for the Cure – 2/27 to 3/20

Who: Susan G. Komen



What: Snowshoe for the Cure



When: February 27th – March 20th



FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partner with Susan G. Komen to carry on a traditional snowshoe experience, virtual style. Complete either a 2k, 5k or 7k goal to snowshoe or participate in a fitness activity of your choosing between February 27th and March 20th. Do it on your own, or gather safely for warmth and motivation with your team to #SnowShoeWhereYouAre. As a bonus, our friends at the Frisco Nordic Center/Town of Frisco are generously offering registered participants one complimentary snowshoe trail pass for either the Chickadee(2k) or Snowshoe Hare(5k) trails between February 27th and March 20th.

Snowshoe for the Cure brings together a community of people supporting groundbreaking research and support programs for mothers, sisters, neighbors, and friends as they face breast cancer. With this experience, you’ll be connected with others Snowshoeing for the Cure through an interactive app experience where you can photo share, challenge other teams in performance, track your progress, and honor Survivors.



To find out more information, or to register for Snowshoe for the Cure, click here.



When you register using promo code KOMENCO, a larger percentage of your registration fee stays with Komen.