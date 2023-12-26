Buell Theatre

Shen Yun Performing Arts is a US-based world-renowned classical Chinese dance performance company, beloved by audiences around the globe. Shen Yun offers something for everyone and is suitable for all ages. Every year it’s a brand-new production. Audiences can expect to see martial arts, traditional ethnic and folk dances, gymnastics and acrobatics, and a live orchestra with original music. Its purpose is to revive traditional Chinese culture through music and dance and get a glimpse into the rich and diverse cultures of ancient China.