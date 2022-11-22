Who: San Francisco Falun Buddha Study

When: Jan 21st – Jan 24th

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House at DCPA, 1385 Curtis St, Denver, CO 80204

What: Shen Yun Preforming Arts

The culture of ancient China was divinely inspired. Shen Yun’s works reflect this rich spiritual heritage… Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away