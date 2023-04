May 5th- 10th, 2023

Sie Film Center – 2510 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206

The award-winning TV Festival returns! Discover the best new TV series and talent! SeriesFest Shines a Spotlight on the new series you should be watching.



RED ROCKS A Night of Comedy 5/10 – Headliner Chelsea Handler with Joel McHale, Jay Pharoah, Adam Ray!

Click the link below to purchase your tickets!

SeriesFest Home Page – SeriesFest