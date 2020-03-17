Senior resources

People over 60 are being hit particularly hard during the coronavirus pandemic, and we want to make sure they are all getting the support they need. Thankfully, there are many services in place to help them get through this rough patch and beyond.

Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) are local aging programs that provide information and services on a range of assistance for older adults and those who care for them. By contacting your local agency you get access to critical information including:

Available services in your area

Mobility assistance programs, meal plans & housing

Assistance in gaining access to services

Individual counseling, support groups and caregiver training

Respite care

Supplemental services, on a limited basis

Click here for a list of Area Agencies on Aging to find one near you.