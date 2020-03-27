Salvation Army volunteer opportunities

The Salvation Army is stepping up assistance to the growing number of individuals and families in need, and they need your help. If you can spare a few hours, please consider volunteering by packing boxes or helping connect Coloradans with resources. Here are the details:



Food Box Assembly

Help get boxes sorted, packed and prepared for distribution to neighbors in need. Volunteers can do so as an individual or a group of less than 10 people. Volunteers can sign up for a single day, a week or schedule a day of the week to volunteer on a weekly basis until needs are met. Operations are open Monday through Friday 9am to 4pm. Safety measures have been put in place to protect volunteers and working groups are limited to fewer than 10 people.

Resource Navigator – Salvation Army Headquarters, Capitol Hill

In this time of need, The Salvation Army relies on the community to come together to support those affected by coronavirus and in of need assistance. The Salvation army is seeking volunteers who can help people find the resources they need. A Salvation Army Connection Center (Call Center) Resource Navigator (1) answers calls for information regarding The Salvation Army’s assistance programs and other community resources, (2) documents calls accurately utilizing a computerized database, (3) uses provided scripts for relaying information about services, (4) Schedules appointments, (5) uses active and compassionate communication skills and (6) completes other tasks as assigned. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00P.



