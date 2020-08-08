Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets sell out in record time

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The 2020 Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway sold all available tickets in a record time of 30 days.

This year’s home is located in the Green Valley Ranch East subdivision in Aurora. It features four bedrooms and 3.5 baths across 3,600 square feet. Its value is estimated at $725,000.

The winner will be announced on Sept. 3.

“There is also another winner in this and that is Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Anne DeWire with Saint Jude.

Founded in 1962 by comedian Danny Thomas, Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital is dedicated to treating and curing childhood cancer and other diseases. It has one simple mission, DeWire said: “Finding cures and saving children.”