August 5th at 5:00pm MST at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Embark on an exhilarating multi-sensory journey through the diverse cultures of the Americas. At this unique event, you’ll have the chance to indulge in an array of mouthwatering delights representing the rich culinary heritage of Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Cuba, Spain, the United States, and the varied regions of Mexico.

Savor the exquisite fusion of flavors as you sample horchata beer, malbec wine, pisco tastings, tequila, palomas, micheladas, and more. Let your taste buds dance to the rhythms of these delectable libations, expertly curated to showcase the best of each region’s traditional beverages.

But that’s not all! Prepare to be serenaded by the soulful sounds of live Tango, Mariachi, Salsa, Flamenco, and Musica en Español. Lose yourself in the passionate melodies and contagious rhythms of these enchanting musical performances, each bringing to life the unique spirit of their respective cultures.

All of this takes place in the enchanting backdrop of the Denver Botanic Gardens, where nature’s beauty intertwines with the celebration of cultural diversity. The lush greenery and vibrant floral displays create a magical setting that enhances every aspect of this extraordinary cultural experience.

Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a music lover, or simply seeking an unforgettable cultural adventure, this event promises to captivate your senses and leave you with lasting memories. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity to immerse yourself in the flavors and rhythms of the Americas! For more information and to secure your spot at this captivating event, click here. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey of flavors, melodies, and cultural delights at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Mark your calendars and prepare to be enchanted!