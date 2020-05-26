Rocky Mountain Recovery: What you need to know as the state begins to reopen

As Colorado slowly begins to reopen, there are many guidelines that will be in place for the foreseeable future. Below are links that contain information you need know as the state begins to reopen:
Restaurants
Gov. Polis releases guidelines for re-opening restaurants, opening summer camps
Restaurants opening for dine-in share advice with other owners
Recreation
A-Basin will reopen Wednesday on reservation basis
Schools
CU-Boulder announces flexible fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic
Unemployment
Unemployment rules to change as state reopens