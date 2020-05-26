Rocky Mountain Recovery: What you need to know as the state begins to reopen

BROOKHAVEN, GA – APRIL 27: Barry Lennon, Operating Partner of J. Christopher, hangs up signs to to promote dine in service now available in the J. Christopher restaurant on April 27, 2020 in Brookhaven, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

As Colorado slowly begins to reopen, there are many guidelines that will be in place for the foreseeable future. Below are links that contain information you need know as the state begins to reopen:

Restaurants

Gov. Polis releases guidelines for re-opening restaurants, opening summer camps

Restaurants opening for dine-in share advice with other owners

Recreation

A-Basin will reopen Wednesday on reservation basis

Schools

CU-Boulder announces flexible fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic

Unemployment

Unemployment rules to change as state reopens

