“Rocky Mountain Recovery” Town Hall – Thursday, June 4th @ 7p

What: “Rocky Mountain Recovery” Town Hall

When: Thursday, June 4th @ 7p

Ways to watch: Tune in to FOX31 or Channel 2, live stream also available on kdvr.com

As the situation surrounding coronavirus continues to evolve it is important to stay in the know and also have your questions answered. That is why FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to host the “Rocky Mountain Recovery” Town Hall to allow discussion between Coloradans and Colorado’s leaders.

The one-hour live virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the FOX31 and Channel 2 studios in Denver, CO, and air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. MDT. Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #COTownHall.

The television broadcast will be hosted by FOX31 Anchors Jeremy Hubbard and Aristea Brady and will bring together millions of viewers across the entire state of Colorado. The Town Hall will open with Mr. Hubbard and Ms. Brady providing a recap of the latest developments in the pandemic. They will then turn to the government, community, and business leaders to talk about the current state of the coronavirus in Colorado, unemployment, the phased reopening of the state, business recovery, education, and pose questions submitted by viewers.