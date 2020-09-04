Rocky Mountain Light the Night – 10/22

Who: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

What: Rocky Mountain Light the Night (virtual)

When: Thursday, October 22nd, begins at 7p

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again support Light the Night presented by our friends at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Virtually join thousands of others across our state for an evening of inspiration and remembrance.

Blood cancer patients need us now more than ever. As you can imagine, Fall 2020 will look different as The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society prioritizes the safety of their patients, volunteers, and supporters. With these priorities in mind, they are excited to announce this year’s Rocky Mountain Light the Night will be held as a virtual experience on October 22nd.

Now, right now, is the time for a nationwide call to action: Be the voice that speaks up, be the hand that reaches out, be the light that cures cancer.

For more information and to register, click here.