Who: Risas Dental and Braces

What: 9th Annual Labor of Love Event

When: September 5th from 8a – 12p

Where: Participating Denver locations

Come see the best place to find affordable art in Denver at the 2022 Affordable Arts Festival, presented by Ent Credit Union!

Risas Dental and Braces is hosting their 9th annual Labor of Love where patients can choose from one of the four following free treatments: a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, or exam and X-Ray at select participating Risas Dental location from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, September 5th. This year, Risas Dental will also be offering free orthodontic consultations for any patients interested in braces or clear aligners.

Not every Risas Dental location will be participating in the Labor of Love event. Participating Denver locations include:

Wheat Ridge – 3815 N. Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Aurora South – 3575 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

Aurora North – 11479 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010

Federal Heights – 8383 N Pecos St., Denver, CO 80221

Commerce City – 6091 Dexter St., Commerce City, CO 80022

Live entertainment and music will be provided by local radio stations including FLO 107.1, Channel 93.3, Que Bueno 97.7, La Invasora 87.7, and Hits 95.7.

For more information on Labor of Love, please visit https://risasdental.com/labor-of-love/