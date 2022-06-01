Who: Alzheimer’s Association

What: Ride to End ALZ 2022

When: Sunday, June 12th, 7AM

Where: Canvas Stadium at Colorado State University, 751 W Pitkin St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Join the Alzheimer’s Association for their 2022 Ride to End ALZ, happening Sunday, June 12th at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

The Ride to End ALZ is a fully supported, one-day fundraising event with four routes for all skill levels. From avid cyclists, weekend warriors, and everything in between, this year’s ride offers a scenic and motivational experience for all riders.

There is no shortage of ideas in Alzheimer’s research – only dollars. Funds raised from this year’s ride go toward the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to discover treatment methods and prevention for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Register today and help give hope to the millions of Americans affected by this disease.

To learn more about this year’s ride – such as route details and fundraising perks – and to register for the event, please visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=15336&pg=entry.