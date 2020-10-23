Resources for Grand County residents being affected by wildfire evacuations

People evacuating Estes Park under a smoke-filled sky due to the East Troublesome Fire on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2020. (Photo: Austin Vogel)

Below you will find resources available to Grand County Residents currently being affected by wildfires, as well as those who may potentially be affected by wildfires.

Shelter

Those being evacuated from their homes and seeking shelter are encouraged to call the American Red Cross of Colorado at 970-242-4851 (24 hour line) or 970-406-0641 to be directed to the nearest shelter.

Evacuees are also encouraged to register themselves at www.co.grand.co.us/1354/East-Troublesome-Fire to assist in the re-entry process once evacuations are lifted.

Pet and livestock evacuation information

Livestock being evacuated can be taken to the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Kremling. Anyone with further questions can call 970-531-4408.

People with house pets are asked to call the local animal shelter at 970-531-3847.

Evacuation updates

For updated information regarding Grand County evacuation orders and updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/.

Residents can also receive updates by signing up for CodeRED alerts. For updated info visit gcemergency.com.