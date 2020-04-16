Resources for essential workers

Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Emergency childcare

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has extended their public health order concerning emergency childcare to include all essential workers. The original order covered primarily health professionals and public safety workers, but under the new order all workers deemed essential can qualify for the emergency childcare. To learn more about places offering free emergency childcare, click here.

YMCA of Metro Denver

The YMCA of Metro Denver is also responding to the urgent needs in the local community by providing free, full-day childcare for families of first responders, medical personnel and all essential workers who need care for their kids to enable them to perform their jobs and support their families. Parents who wish to utilize the program do not need to be YMCA members. For more information, click here.

Discounted dog daycare

Rover’s Stay and Play

Rover’s Stay and Play would like to extend a helping hand to the healthcare workers working tirelessly during these times by offering discounted rates for their services. Those in the healthcare field who would like to take advantage are encouraged to visit roversstayandplay.com for more info and to call 303-432-8860 to talk to a team member about the healthcare discount.

City Bark

City Bark is offering a sense of relief to all fire, police, medical and essential professionals as they work to keep us safe. City Bark is offering 25% off all boarding and daycare services to essential personnel. Click here to learn more.

Free oil changes for essential workers

To provide relief and vehicle safety, Phil Long Dealerships is offering employees working for an essential business a free oil change and safety inspection on registered vehicles at all 15 service locations now through April 30, 2020. Essential workers can go to PhilLong.com for full details and to schedule an appointment at their desired service location. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 719.387.8968 and walk-ins are accepted