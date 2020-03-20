Resources for displaced workers

You or a family member might be one of the thousands of Coloradans who have been, or will be, affected by the continuing restrictions and shutdowns brought on by coronavirus. First, please know that our entire community stands with you during this scary time. FOX31/Channel 2 wanted to share some available resources to help you. Below is a list of organizations and resources available to displaced workers in Colorado. We will continue to add to this list as additional resources are identified.

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment

Displaced workers are eligible to receive benefits from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Learn more by clicking here.



One Fair Wage

One Fair Wage is working to support industry workers who are out of work with cash assistance. Learn more by clicking here.



United States Bartenders Guild

The United States Bartenders Guild Emergency Assistance Program was established to help bartenders who have been affected. Learn more by clicking here.



Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation

The Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation has setup a COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund to support both restaurant owners and workers. Learn more by clicking here.

