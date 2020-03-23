Resources for Colorado businesses

Virtually all Colorado businesses have been, or will be, affected by the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Keeping the doors open may not be an option, but there are resources available to help you and your staff through these tough times.

The Work-Share Program

The Work-Share Program provides an alternative to laying off employees by allowing them to keep working, but with fewer hours. While an employee is working fewer hours, he or she may be eligible to collect part of his or her regular unemployment benefits. Click here to learn more.

U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to learn more.