August 27th 9:30am at The Eddy Taproom & Hotel- 1640 8th Street, Golden CO 80401

Join Freedom Service Dogs’ Young Professionals Council for a positively paw-some morning of Puppies, Poses, & Prosecco! Soak up gorgeous Golden views from The Eddy Taproom & Hotel in beautiful downtown Golden, Colorado. Awaken your body and set your mind free with a 45-minute yoga session led by professional yoga instructors from Rise Yoga and Wellness. PLUS: meet adorable puppies in training to become life-changing service dogs!

Tickets are $50 and include a yoga session, two glasses of Prosecco, and tons of puppy kisses. All proceeds benefit Freedom Service Dogs. Please bring your own yoga mats. Purchase them today before they sell out: freedomservicedogs.org/puppies-poses.

Click here to get tickets!