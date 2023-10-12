Immerse Yourself in a Wholesome Fall Experience at the Pumpkin Harvest Festival!

Dates: October 14th & 15th

Time: 9am – 5pm

Location: Four Mile Historic Park – 715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO 80246

Join us at Denver’s original fall festival hosted at the Four Mile Historic Park, where the vibrant colors, cozy vibes, and enticing aromas of Fall come alive! This event is not just a festival but a wholesome experience that brings the community together to celebrate the season in a historically rich environment.

Highlights of the Festival:

Pumpkin and Treasure Hunting: Navigate through the marketplace with over 40 vendors, ensuring you find the perfect pumpkin and perhaps a unique local treasure to take home.

Autumn Harvest Community Stage: Enjoy a lineup of live music and performances that will keep your spirits high and feet tapping.

Scrumptious Seasonal Favorites: Indulge in the flavors of Fall with treats like apple cider donuts and other seasonal favorites that will tantalize your taste buds.

Western-Themed Scavenger Hunt: Engage in a new, exciting Western-themed scavenger hunt where you can pan for gold, pack a wagon, and play prairie games, among other fun activities.

VIP Tickets Include:

Access to a private VIP area and bar

An exclusive “Meet and Bleat” with Four Mile Resident Goats

Skip-the-line privileges for face painting & craft activities in the VIP area

VIP snacks

Plus, all the General Admission Activities

Additional Activities:

Build-Your-Own Scarecrow: For a touch of Fall at your home, build your own scarecrow to take home and protect your garden ($25, popular demand suggests early participation).

Artisan Activities: Explore your inner artisan with fall-themed crafts and activities, ensuring you take a piece of the festival home with you.

Adornment Stops: Enhance your festival look with face painting and decorations along the festival trail.

Tractor Rides: Presented by the City of Glendale, enjoy a leisurely ride around the park.

Gold Panning: Try your luck at gold panning and enjoy a guaranteed find, just like the ‘59ers.

Four Mile Pumpkin Patch: Choose your perfect pumpkin right from the patch!

Event Policies and F.A.Q.:

The event is rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable.

No smoking/vaping, alcohol, glass, feeding of park animals, or pets (ADA defined service animals allowed).

Weapons are prohibited unless approved by authorized personnel.

Outside food and drink are permitted, excluding alcohol and glass bottles or packaging.

Photography Notice: By attending this event, you consent to being photographed and/or filmed and give permission to use your likeness in promotional and/or marketing materials.